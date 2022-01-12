New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated a Technology Centre of the MSME Ministry and Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Manimandapam - an auditorium with open-air theatre in Puducherry, through video conference.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Technology Centre of the MSME Ministry is established at Puducherry with an investment of about Rs 122 crore. With the focus on the Electronic System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) Sector, this Technology Centre will be equipped with the latest technology.

"It will contribute towards skilling youth and will be able to train around 6400 trainees per year," the PMO stated.

Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Manimandapam - an auditorium with open-air theatre, constructed by the Government of Puducherry at a cost of about Rs 23 crores. It would primarily be used for educational purposes, and can accommodate more than 1000 people, the PMO stated.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the 25th National Youth Festival via video conferencing on the National Youth Day which is observed to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

The festival aims to shape the minds of India's youth and transform them into a united force for nation-building. It is one of the biggest exercises in social cohesion and intellectual and cultural integration.

It aims to bring diverse cultures of India and integrate them into a united thread of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'. This year, in view of the emerging COVID situation, the festival has been scheduled to be held virtually from January 12-13. (ANI)

