Lucknow, February 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 here. The Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 is being held from February 10-12. UP Global Investors Summit 2023: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates GIS in Presence of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (See Pics and Video).

It is the flagship investment summit of the Uttar Pradesh government. The summit will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, academia, think tanks and leaders from across the world to explore business opportunities and forge partnerships. Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 Inauguration Live Streaming: Watch PM Narendra Modi Inaugurating GIS in Lucknow Today.

PM Modi Inaugurates Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023:

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates UP Global Investors Summit 2023 in Lucknow pic.twitter.com/NM96WbzVhc — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 10, 2023

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present on this occasion.

