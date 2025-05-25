New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded Andhra Pradesh government's 'YogAndhraAbhiyan' to develop the yoga culture in the state and also shared that he will participate in the 'Yoga Day' program in Visakhapatnam on June 21.

Addressing at the 122nd Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said, "The govenment of Andhra Pradesh has started #YogAndhraAbhiyan. Its objective is to develop the yoga culture in the entire state. Under this campaign, a pool of 10 lakh people practising yoga is being created. I will get an opportunity to participate in the 'Yoga Day' program in Visakhapatnam this year."

Ahead of the International Yoga Day on June 21, PM Modi also encouraged people to start practising yoga, saying it will "transform" their lives.

"Less than a month is left for 'International Yoga Day'. This occasion reminds us that if you are still away from yoga, now is the time to begin. Yoga will transform the way you live your life," he said.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the growing influence of Yoga across the globe.

"Since the beginning of 'Yoga Day' on 21 June 2015, attraction towards it is rising continuously. This time too, we can see the excitement and enthusiasm for Yoga Day across the globe. Various organisations are sharing their preparations. Images from previous years have been deeply inspiring. We have witnessed people in different countries forming Yoga Chains and Yoga Rings in some years," PM Modi said.

He also spoke about a MoU signed between Ministry of Ayush and World Health Organisation for developing Traditional Medicine intervention categories and index for the International Classification of Health Interventions (ICHI).

"Along with 'Yoga Day', something has happened in the field of #Ayurveda as well, which you will be very happy to know about. Just yesterday, i.e., on 24th May, an MoU was signed in the presence of the WHO Director General and my friend Tulsi Bhai ( Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus)," PM Modi said.

PM Modi highlighted that this initiative will increase the reach of traditional medicines across the world in a scientific manner.

"Along with this agreement, work has started on a dedicated traditional medicine module under the International Classification of Health Interventions. This initiative will help in making AYUSH reach maximum number of people across the world in a scientific manner," he added.

The MoU was signed in Geneva, Switzerland yesterday with a holistic approach and focus on TM system of Ayurveda, Siddha and Unani, according to the Ministry of Ayush. (ANI)

