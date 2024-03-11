New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of the indigenously developed Agni-5 missile equipped with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology.

The Prime Minister praised the achievements of the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) scientists for their successful execution of Mission Divyastra.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Prime Minister posted, "Proud of our DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missiles with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology."

The inclusion of Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology in the Agni-5 missile enhances its effectiveness in delivering multiple warheads to different targets with precision, thereby augmenting India's deterrence capabilities and strengthening national security.

An MIRV payload involves a single missile carrying four to six nuclear warheads, each programmed to hit a separate target.

According to government sources, India today tested Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of an indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with MIRV technology.

This will ensure that a single missile can deploy multiple warheads at different locations.

According to government sources, the project director is a woman and has a significant women's contribution. With the test of Mission Divyastra, India has joined the select group of nations that have MIRV capability.

This system is equipped with indigenous Avionics systems and high-accuracy sensor packages, which ensure that the re-entry vehicles reach the target points with the desired accuracy. The capability is an enunciator of India's growing technological prowess, sources added. (ANI)

