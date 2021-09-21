New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday discussed the recent developments in Afghanistan and shared their concerns about possible spread of terrorism, narcotics, illicit weapons and human trafficking.

During their telephonic conversation, the two leaders reviewed the increasing bilateral collaboration in the Indo-Pacific region, and the important role that the India-France partnership plays in promoting stability and security in the region, a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office here said.

President Macron and Prime Minister Modi agreed to act jointly and with Europe in the Indo-Pacific, to keep the region stable, rules-based and free of any hegemony, French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain said on Twitter.

After his conversation with Macron, Modi tweeted, "Spoke with my friend President @EmmanuelMacron on the situation in Afghanistan. We also discussed closer collaboration between India and France in the Indo-Pacific."

"We place great value on our strategic partnership with France, including in the UNSC," Modi said.

The PMO said the two leaders discussed regional issues, including recent developments in Afghanistan.

"In this context, they shared their concerns about possible spread of terrorism, narcotics, illicit weapons and human trafficking, as well as the need to ensure human rights, rights of women and minorities," the statement said.

The leaders agreed to maintain close and regular consultations, in the spirit of the India-France Strategic Partnership, which both countries cherish deeply, it said.

