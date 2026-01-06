Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 6 (ANI): Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Suresh Kalmadi passed away at the age of 81 in the early hours of Tuesday, an official release from the office of Kalmadi said.

The former chairman of the Indian Olympic Association was undergoing treatment at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune. He breathed his last at around 3:30 am following a prolonged illness.

Kalmadi, a former Member of Parliament from Pune and former Minister of State for Railways, is survived by his wife, a married son, daughter-in-law, two married daughters, son-in-law, and grandchildren.

His mortal remains will be kept at his residence, Kalmadi House in Erandwane, Pune, until 2 pm. The last rites will be performed at Vaikunth smashanbhumi in Navi Peth, Pune, at 3:30 pm.

