Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met the Adheenam seers from Tamil Nadu at his Delhi residence ahead of the inauguration ceremony of the new parliament building. The Adheenams handed over the Sengol to PM Modi. The Sengol will be installed in the new Parliament. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new parliament building on Sunday, May 28. New Parliament Building Inauguration: May ‘Temple of Democracy’ Continue Strengthening India’s Development Trajectory, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

PM Modi Meets Adheenams:

#WATCH | Delhi | Ahead of the inauguration ceremony of #NewParliamentBuilding, PM Narendra Modi meets the Adheenams at his residence and takes their blessings. The Adheenams handover the #Sengol to the Prime Minister pic.twitter.com/Vvnzhidk24 — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2023

PM Modi Handed Sengol:

Delhi | Adheenams handover the #Sengol to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a day before the inauguration ceremony of #NewParliamentBuilding pic.twitter.com/emA1QReyVR — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2023

