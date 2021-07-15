New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan to discuss important issues.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan and briefed him on important issues," tweeted Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The meeting between the Prime Minister and the President comes days before the monsoon session of parliament begins on July 19.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated various development projects worth over Rs 1,500 crore in Varanasi. The key projects inaugurated by the Prime Minister today include multi-level parking at Godaulia, Ro-Ro Vessels for tourism development and a three-lane flyover bridge on the Varanasi-Ghazipur Highway.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced that a Rs 1 lakh crore special fund has been set up by the central government to modernise agriculture infrastructure in the country. (ANI)

