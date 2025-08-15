New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday visited Rajghat in the national capital and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi as the country marked its 79th Independence Day.

This year's Independence Day theme is 'Naya Bharat,' reflecting the government's vision of achieving 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

From Rajghat, PM Modi will reach Red Fort and hoist the tricolour and deliver his customary address to the nation -- his 12th consecutive Independence Day speech.

Upon his arrival at the Red Fort, the Prime Minister will be received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Defence Sanjay Seth and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh. The Defence Secretary will introduce Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Delhi area, to the PM.

The success of Operation Sindoor will be celebrated during the I-Day celebrations this year. The view cutter at Gyanpath will have the Operation Sindoor logo, accompanied by floral arrangements themed around the operation.

Flying Officer Rashika Sharma will assist the Prime Minister in hoisting the flag, after which flower petals will be showered from two Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force - one carrying the national flag and the other 'Operation Sindoor' flag. Wing Commander Vinay Poonia and Wing Commander Aditya Jaiswal will pilot the aircraft.

After the showering of flower petals, the Prime Minister will address the nation. Following the PM's address, NCC cadets and 'My Bharat' volunteers will sing the National Anthem.

A total of 2,500 cadets from the Army, Navy and Air Force, along with 'My Bharat' volunteers, will be seated on Gyanpath, opposite the Rampart, forming the 'Naya Bharat' logo.

With the aim to increase 'Jan Bhagidari' in this festival of national fervour, around 5,000 special guests, from different walks of life, have been invited to witness the celebrations at the Red Fort this year, including the Indian contingent of Special Olympics 2025, the winners of international sports events, the Gold Medalists of Khelo India Para Games, and the best-performing farmers trained & financially assisted under the National Beekeeping and Honey Mission.

Best performing farmers traders/cooperatives who availed credit under Credit Guarantee Scheme for e-Negotiable Warehouse Receipts, Best performing Sarpanches of Open Defecation Free Plus Villages, Best performing Sarpanches of Catch the Rain Abhiyan, Best performing young authors under PM YUVA (Youth Author Mentorship Scheme), Best performing Youth, skilled and trained under PM-VIKAS scheme, Best performing entrepreneurs under PM Van Dhan Yojana by TRIFED, Best performing entrepreneurs of SC/ST community under National SC/ST Hub Scheme, Best performing students under PM-DAKSH, SHREYAS and SHRESTA scheme, Best performing Self Help Groups under VISVAS scheme, Best performing entrepreneurs by NSTFDC, Best performing Interns of PM Internship Scheme, Best performing My Bharat Volunteers, Beneficiaries of PM Awaas Yojana Gramin among others have been invited.

For the first time, a number of band performances will be conducted pan-India on the evening of Independence Day celebrations to promote patriotic fervour among citizens and to celebrate the victory of Operation Sindoor.

The performances will be conducted by the bands of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Indian Coast Guard, NCC, CRPF, ITBP, CISF, SSB, BSF, IDS, RPF and Assam Rifles at over 140 prominent locations throughout the country.

On the call of PM Modi, the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan has proved to fill the citizens with a national patriotic spirit. Tiranga Yatra was carried out across the country.

The Har Ghar Tiranga 2025 campaign builds on the resounding success of previous years, infusing it with fresh energy, creativity, and opportunities for citizens to connect with the national flag in deeply personal and community-driven ways. (ANI)

