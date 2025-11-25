Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday performed pooja at Ram Lalla Garbha Grah in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. He will ceremonially hoist the sacred saffron flag atop the temple's 191-foot-high shikharan, symbolising the completion of the temple's construction and the ushering in of a new chapter of cultural celebration and national unity.

PM Modi who was accompanied by RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel, and offered prayers at Mata Annapurna Mandir. He also offered prayers at the Saptmandir at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple premises, ahead of the flag-hoisting ceremony at the temple.

The Saptmandir houses temples related to Maharshi Vashishtha, Maharshi Vishwamitra, Maharshi Agastya, Maharshi Valmiki, Devi Ahilya, Nishadraj Guha and Mata Shabari.

This was followed by a visit to the Sheshavtar Mandir at the Ram Temple premises.

Later today, PM Modi will hoist the flag at noon and address the gathering on this historic occasion.

The 'Dharma Dhwaj' carries three sacred symbols, Om, the Sun and the Kovidara tree, each representing profound spiritual values rooted in the Sanatan tradition.

The Kovidar tree is a hybrid of the Mandar and Parijat trees, created by Rishi Kashyap, showcasing ancient plant hybridisation. The Sun represents Lord Ram's Suryavansh lineage, and Om is the eternal spiritual sound.

Hoisting of the flag to coincide with the Abhijit Muhurat of Shri Ram and Maa Sita's Vivah Panchami.

Earlier today, PM Modi held a roadshow in Ayodhya ahead of the flag-hoisting ceremony at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, where he was greeted by hundreds of devotees holding the tricolour as he headed to the Ram Temple for the ceremony. (ANI)

