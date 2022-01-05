New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): Posting a video of rain playing spoilsport at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally, Congress Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore on Wednesday said that this was the real reason but the BJP blamed the state's first Dalit chief minister for the incident.

In a tweet Tagore said, "Real reason for cancellation but Shah and Nadda says lies and wants to blame a first Dalit CM of Punjab is it fair? #ModiInPunjab."

The video shared by the Congress leader showed that the Prime Minister's rally was cancelled as rain played spoilsport following which a thin crowd gathered at the rally venue.

Bharatiya Janata Party chief Jagat Prakash Nadda on Wednesday said that he will not let cheap mentality hinder the progress of Punjab and will continue the effort for the development of Punjab, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi was stuck on a flyover during his Punjab visit which the Centre has termed as a security breach. Taking to Twitter, Nadda said, "It is sad that the PM's visit to launch development projects worth thousands of crores for Punjab was disrupted. But we will not let such cheap mentality hinder progress of Punjab and will continue the effort for the development of Punjab."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab's Ferozepur was called off citing "major security lapse". The PM was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes due to the road being blocked by some protesters, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a statement.

The MHA has taken cognisance of this serious security lapse has sought a detailed report from the state government.

PM Modi was scheduled to visit Ferozepur on Wednesday to lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 42,750 crore.

According to the statement the PM had landed at Bathinda this morning from where he was to go to National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala by helicopter. Due to rain and poor visibility, the PM waited for about 20 minutes for the weather to clear.

Observing no improvement in the weather conditions, the decision to visit the Memorial via road was taken after which PM Modi proceeded to travel by road after necessary confirmation of necessary security arrangements by the DGP Punjab Police.

"Around 30 km away from National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the PM's convoy reached a flyover, it was found that the road was blocked by some protestors. The PM was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. This was a major lapse in the security of PM," said the statement by the MHA.

"The PM's schedule and travel plan was communicated well in advance to Punjab Government. As per procedure, they have to make necessary arrangements for logistics, security as well as keep a contingency plan ready. Also in view of the contingency plan, Punjab Government has to deploy additional security to secure any movement by road, which were clearly not deployed," further said the statement.

The Prime Minister headed back to Bathinda airport after the security lapse.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs taking cognisance of this serious security lapse has sought a detailed report from the state government. The State Government has also been asked to fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action," the statement said.Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also announced from the stage at Ferozepur that PM Modi cancelled his scheduled visit to Ferozepur to address a rally "due to some reasons". (ANI)

