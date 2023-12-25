New Delhi, December 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared glimpses of the Christmas celebrations with the Christian community at his residence in the national capital on Sunday. "Sharing some more glimpses from the Christmas celebrations at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg," PM Modi posted on X (formerly Twitter).

PM Modi extended his greetings to the people of the world and the Christian community on Christmas and recalled his meeting with Pope Francis in Vatican City in 2021, stating that it was a "very memorable moment."

"My greetings to the people of the world and to the Christian community on the occasion of Christmas... It is pleasant for me that on such a special and sacred day, all of you have come to my residence," he said.

"Christmas is a day when we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. This is also an occasion to remember his life's message and values. He lived the ideals of kindness and service. He worked on making an inclusive society that had justice for everyone. These ideals are working as a guiding light for the development journey of our country," he added.

The Prime Minister said he and Pope Francis discussed issues like social harmony, global brotherhood and climate change to make the world a better place. "A few years ago, I had the opportunity to meet the Holy Pope. It was indeed a very memorable moment for me. To make the world a better place, we discussed issues like social harmony, global brotherhood, climate change and inclusive development," he said.

PM Modi said all religious texts focus on knowing the ultimate truth. "We see so many similar values in our life which unite us. For eg. The Holy Bible says that whatever God has given us, it should be used for the service of others. This is what 'Seva Parmo Dharma' is. Truth is given the most importance in the Holy Bible. It says that only the truth can show us the way to salvation. The coincidence is, that all religious texts focus on knowing the ultimate truth.This coordination will make the modern India of the 21st century reach new heights."

The Prime Minister had earlier greeted people in a post on X and urged them to celebrate the spirit of harmony and compassion that Christmas symbolizes. "Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas! May this festive season bring joy, peace and prosperity to all. Let's celebrate the spirit of harmony and compassion that Christmas symbolizes, and work towards a world where everyone is happy and healthy. We also recall the noble teachings of Lord Christ," he said.

