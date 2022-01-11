New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to enquire about his health condition after the latter tested COVID-19 positive.

PM Modi wished him a speedy recovery from the coronavirus infection over the conversation.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and went under home isolation on the doctor's advice, the CMO informed.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister also enquired about the health of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar who was hospitalised after testing positive for COVID.

The veteran singer was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on Monday. (ANI)

