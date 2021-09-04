New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to Tokyo Paralympic medallists Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adhana and congratulated them for clinching gold and silver medals.

According to sources, "PM Modi spoke to Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adhana and congratulated them for winning Gold and Silver medals in shooting. Both athletes appreciated the Prime Minister's repeated encouragement to the para-athletes and thanked the Prime Minister for supporting them."

Earlier today, the Prime Minister praised Narwal and said that his winning the gold medal is a special moment for Indian sports.

"Glory from the Tokyo #Paralympics continues. Great accomplishment by the young and stupendously talented Manish Narwal. His winning the Gold Medal is a special moment for Indian sports. Congratulations to him. Best wishes for the coming times. #Praise4Para," tweeted PM Modi.

Indian shooters Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adhana clinched the gold and silver medal in the P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 final here at Asaka Shooting Range on Saturday.

19-year-old Manish created a Paralympic record as he amassed 218.2 points to clinch the yellow metal while Singhraj grabbed his second medal of the Tokyo Paralympics with 216.7 points. The Russian Paralympic Committee's (RPC) Sergey Malyshev won the bronze medal.

Singhraj Adhana started better of the two Indians in the final as he was placed in the lead at the table after the first 10 shots while amassing 92.1 points. Manish who finished seventh in the qualification, had a very jittery start to the final as he gathered 87.2 in the 1st competition stage.

Singhraj and Manish then stepped up when it mattered the most as both shooters held their nerves against the early charge of the Chinese pair in the elimination stage. Manish then dramatically dropped to the 4th position after the 18th shot. But in his 19th and 20th shot, the 19-year-old Indian aimed a sensational 10.8 and 10.5 to grab the first place from Singhraj.

With a fight against the compatriot for a first-place finish, Manish finished with an 8.4 and 9.1 meanwhile Singhraj aimed 8.5 and 9.4 in his last two shots. (ANI)

