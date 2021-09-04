Bengaluru, September 4: A viral video clip of a Karnataka BJP MLA’s son cutting birthday cakes using an iPhone has drawn criticism. The bizarre incident of the 'display of wealth' has drawn flak from the locals and the netizens. The video clip, which is widely circulated on social media platforms, shows the son of Kanakagiri BJP MLA Basavaraj Dadesugur cutting birthday cakes with his expensive iPhone while his friends cheer for him at the birthday bash.

In the video, which appears to be an Instagram story, the birthday boy named Suresh, the son of Kanakagiri (Koppal) MLA, can be seen sliding an iPhone across the icing on several cakes. Among the many cakes, several cakes spell his name with one letter of ‘Suresh’ in each cake. According to a report by The News Minute, the MLA's son celebrated his birthday at Ballari district's Hosapete where he had taken his friends along in a BMW. This Cake Cutting Hack Video is the Internet's Latest Favourite, Viral Clip Amazes Social Media Users.

WATCH: Karnataka BJP MLA's Son Cuts Birthday Cake With iPhone

A Karnataka BJP MLA’s son has stirred a controversy by cutting his birthday cake(s) using his iPhone pic.twitter.com/zht6HhD12X — Soumya Chatterjee (@Csoumya21) September 3, 2021

The report further informs that the MLA Basavaraj Dadesugur defended his son Suresh’s actions saying he was celebrating his birthday with his 'hard earned' money. Dadesugur said, "What's wrong in it? My son used his iPhone to cut the cake, instead of hands as the Covid-19 pandemic still persists". Kerala Chefs Make World's 'Longest' Cake Measuring 6.5 Kilometres in Thrissur.

Several such incidences have been reported in the past too. In a similar incident on January 21, actor Vijay Sethupathi apologised for cutting a cake using a sword as he celebrated his 43rd birthday.

