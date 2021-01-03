New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Sunday morning, enquired about his health and wished him a speedy recovery. He also spoke to Saurav's wife Dona Ganguly.

Sourav was hospitalised at 1 pm on Saturday with "chest discomfort, heaviness of head, vomiting and a spell of dizziness" while performing physical exercise in the home gymnasium at around 11 am. Following this, doctors had conducted angioplasty on him.

Earlier today, the Woodlands Hospital said in a medical bulletin that Sourav had an "uneventful last night" and the medical board will meet on Monday to discuss the further treatment plan.

It also said that the treating doctors are keeping "constant vigil" on his health situation and taking appropriate measures from time to time.

On Saturday, Ganguly was tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which turned out to be negative. Prior to this, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited Woodlands Hospital on Saturday evening.

Interacting with the media while leaving the hospital, Banerjee had said, "He (Ganguly) is fine now. He even spoke to me. I thank the doctors and hospital authorities that they have taken the right decision of conducting an angioplasty."

"I did not have an idea that international sportspersons like him do not undergo check-ups. I asked Avishek Dalmiya to conduct medical check-ups of cricketers before games," she had said.

On Wednesday, Ganguly had visited Eden Gardens and discussed preparations for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Avishek Dalmia. (ANI)

