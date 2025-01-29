New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): The Prime Minister on Wednesday spoke to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the second time in an hour after a stampede-like situation in the ongoing Mahakumbh. The Prime Minister is continuously monitoring the situation at MahaKumbh. The Prime Minister has also called for immediate support measures.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also spoken to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath following the incident at the Sangam during the Mauni Amavasya celebrations at the Mahakumbh Mela. He also assured him of full support from the Centre.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has appealed to devotees to not take a dip at the ghat nearest to Maa Ganga instead of attempting to go towards Sangam. He also appealed to the devotees follow the administration's instructions and cooperate in maintaining order. He also asked devotees not to pay attention to any rumours.

Meanwhile, Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya Ji on Wednesday appealed to all devotees to not insist on taking a dip at the Sangam Ghat after a stampede-like situation in the ongoing Mahakumbh due to large crowds.

In a self-made video, Rambhadracharya Ji urged the devotees to not leave their camps.

"I appeal to all the devotees that because a large crowd has gathered in Prayagraj today, they should not insist on taking a holy dip only at the Sangam Ghat. As of now, they should not leave their camps and look for their safety," Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya Ji said.

The various Akharas have also called off the Holy Dip for the day, the Akhara Parishad has appealed to devotees to come for the Holy Dip on the occasion of Vasant Panchami on February 3.

Niranjani Akhara Chief Kailashanand Giri Maharaj said, "Seeing the large and indispensable crowds, Akhara Parishad and all the acharyas have decided that we will not do 'snaan' today. We need to keep the problems faced by the common people in mind. In Indian traditions, saints always pray and work for the well-being of all... Keeping that in mind, all the Akharas have agreed to and refrained from taking a holy dip today. We will joyfully take a holy dip on Vasant Panchmi."

President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, Ravindra Puri said, "We are saddened by the incident that took place. There were thousands of devotees with us... In the public interest, we decided that the Akharas will not participate in the Snan today... I appeal to the people to come on Vasant Panchmi for a Snan, instead of today... Also, the incident happened because devotees wanted to reach Sangam Ghat, instead, they should take a dip wherever they see the Holy Ganga... It is not the fault of the administration; it is not easy to handle crores of people... We should cooperate with the authorities..."

The incident comes as a massive crowd of devotees gathered at the Sangam Ghats for the 'Amrit Snan' on the occasion of 'Mauni Amavasya.'

'Mauni Amavasya,' which marks the day of the second Shahi Snan, is expected to draw a crowd of 80-100 million people. Other significant bathing dates during the Maha Kumbh include February 3 (Basant Panchami--Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri). (ANI)

