New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to United States President-elect Joe Biden on the phone to congratulate him, reiterating the country's firm commitment to the Indo-US strategic partnership and discussed shared priorities.

"Spoke to US President-elect @JoeBiden on phone to congratulate him. We reiterated our firm commitment to the Indo-US strategic partnership and discussed our shared priorities and concerns--COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific Region," PM Modi tweeted.

The Prime Minister, in the following tweet, also conveyed warm congratulations to Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris.

"...Her success is a matter of great pride and inspiration for members of the vibrant Indian-American community, who are a tremendous source of strength for Indo-US relations," he added.

After Biden's electoral victory was announced, PM Modi had congratulated him and had said he looked forward to working closely with the US leader once again to take relations between two countries to greater heights. He had said that Biden's contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations as Vice President "was critical and invaluable".

The Prime Minister had expressed confidence that vibrant India-US ties will get stronger with the support and leadership of Kamala Harris. (ANI)

