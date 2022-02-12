Balachaur (Punjab) [India], February 12 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Saturday urges people to vote for the party and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a synonym of development and if a chance is given to the party then progress will happen in Punjab like other BJP ruled states.

"Give us one chance and we will work in Punjab the same way we did in Haryana, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. BJP is a tried and tested party. The name 'Narendra Modi' means 'Development'," said Nadda in a public meeting in Punjab's Balachaur.

He further slammed Congress for terrorism activities in the state and urged to ensure BJP forms government to bring zero-tolerance policy against terrorism.

"The heat of terrorism used to burn in Punjab. That was because of the Congress government. Punjab cannot remain happy with the way they used to deal with the issue. If you want a zero-tolerance policy to be maintained against terrorism, then you need to ensure BJP forms government in the state," he said.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

