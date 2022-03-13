New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting and took stock of global technology usage in the defence sector and also India's advances in the same, sources said.

The sources said the Prime Minister emphasised on integrating the latest technology in India's security apparatus.

According to sources, PM Modi reiterated that every effort must be made to make India self-reliant in the defence sector so that it not only strengthens the country's security but also enhances economic growth.

The Prime Minister today chaired the CCS meeting to review security preparedness and the prevailing global scenario in the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

During the meeting, PM Modi was briefed on the latest developments and different aspects of India's security preparedness in the border areas as well as in the maritime and air domain.

The Prime Minister was also briefed on the latest developments in Ukraine, including the details of 'Operation Ganga' to evacuate Indian nationals, along with some citizens of India's neighbouring countries, from Ukraine.

Prime Minister Modi directed that all possible efforts should be made to bring back the mortal remains of Naveen Shekharappa, who died in Kharkiv. (ANI)

