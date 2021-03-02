Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], March 2 (ANI): Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine during the second phase of the vaccination drive on Monday, saying that it was a true example of leadership.

"The Prime Minister has passed many milestones in leadership. Taking a dose of COVID-19 vaccine was another step towards it. It is a true example of leadership," Harivansh told ANI.

Harivansh praised the Prime Minister for giving priority to corona warriors in the vaccination drive.

"The Prime Minister has not followed the Very Important Person (VIP) culture. He organised vaccination for corona warriors first," he added. (ANI)

Yesterday morning, Prime Minister Modi took the first dose of Covaxin, India's homegrown coronavirus vaccine developed by biotechnology firm Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Soon after receiving the first dose of the vaccine at AIIMS Delhi, he tweeted, "Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS."

"Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked fast to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19," he added.

The Covid-19 vaccines Covaxin and Covishield have been made available to the general public. (ANI)

