New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will brief mediapersons on Monday just before the commencement of first day of the Monsoon Parliament session.

Just before the commencement of the first day of the Fifth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha, PM Modi will be briefing accredited media persons, according to an official statement.

Parliament is set to witness heated debates as the Opposition parties look to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, demanding accountability from the government, and to bring up the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists in Bihar ahead of the upcoming assembly polls. The government on the other hand looks to discuss various bills related to GST, Mines, Sports and more.

The Government held an all party meeting today to ensure smooth functioning of both the Houses of Parliament. The meeting was convened to seek cooperation from opposition parties for the smooth conduct of the session Floor leaders of different political parties representing the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha attended the meeting. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Union Ministers and Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha JP Nadda, Ministers of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal and L Murugan were present.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rijiju urged both the ruling and opposition sides to coordinate to ensure smooth functioning of the House. The meeting saw participation from 51 political parties as 54 people attended.

Addressing media personnel in the national capital after conclusion of the all-party meeting he said the Government is ready to hold discussions on key issues, including Operation Sindoor, in the Session that begins on July 21. Describing the meeting as constructive the Union Minister emphasised the shared responsibility of all political parties, regardless of ideological differences.

"Government noted their points. We have requested that to ensure that the House function properly, ruling side and Opposition should work together with good coordination. We might be political parties of different ideologies but it is everyone's responsibility to ensure that Parliament functions properly - Opposition's as well as Government's," Rijiju said.

When asked about a discussion on Operation Sindoor, he said, "This is a very good opinion. The all-party delegations to different parties in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor had gone down very well, effectively and all those great experiences must be shared before the nation. We must welcome it."

Meanwhile on July 19, twenty-four members of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) agreed on various key issues to be raised during the Parliament session, including discussing the Pahalgam terror attack, and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

The bills on the agenda of the government include Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill of 2025, Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill of 2025, Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill 2025, the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) bill 2025, the Geoheritage Sites and Geo-relics (Preservation and Maintenance) bill 2025, the Mines and Mines (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill 2025, the National Sports Governance Bill 2025 and the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill 2025.

Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024, the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024, the Indian Ports Bill, 2025, and the Income Tax Bill, 2025 are also included in the agenda.

This Parliament session will continue till August 21. (ANI)

