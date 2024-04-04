New Delhi, April 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on April 8 to give momentum to the party's campaign for Lok Sabha polls in the state, BJP's state unit said on Thursday. Prime Minister will also visit the state on April 14 to address a rally in Ramtek.

Before addressing the rally in Ramtek, PM Modi will pay tributes to Babasaheb Ambedkar at Dikhsha Bhoomi in Nagpur. Chandrapur and Ramtek face polling on April 19, the first phase of Lok Sabha polls. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Narendra Modi To Kickstart NDA's Poll Campaign in Bihar's Jamui, Amit Shah To Hold Roadshow in Tamil Nadu.

Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, second-largest after Uttar Pradesh. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 23 out of 25 seats it contested in alliance with undivided Shiv Sena. Elections to the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra will be held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Narendra Modi To Address Rallies in Uttarakhand, Rajasthan Today.

PM Modi has been addressing rallies in different parts of the country to boost the BJP's Lok Sabha prospects. Addressing a rally at Jamui in Bihar on Thursday, he referred to the development work carried out by his government and said all that happened over the past decade was just a "trailer" and a lot more will happen if he is elected for a third straight term in office. PM Modi also addressed a rally at Cooch Behar in West Bengal on Thursday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)