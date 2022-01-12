New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the Chief Ministers of all states on Thursday at 4:30 pm via video conferencing on the COVID-19 situation.

The Prime Minister had also chaired a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in the country on January 9, through video conference.

During that review meeting, PM Modi had stressed on the need to ensure adequate health infrastructure at the district level. He had asked officials to maintain coordination regarding this with the states.

In that meeting, he had said that a meeting with Chief Ministers will be convened to discuss state-specific scenarios, best-practices and the public health response.

India has witnessed a surge in COVID-19 cases in the recent past.

According to the Union Health Minister, India on Wednesday reported 1,94,720 new COVID-19 cases and 442 fatalities. The daily positivity rate due to this virus in the country is 11.05 per cent. Active cases account for 2.65 per cent of the total cases. (ANI)

