New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-day visit to parts of the country to launch various developmental programmes, starting Monday from Madhya Pradesh.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will visit Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

Kicking off his over 5,000 km journey, PM Modi will attend National Panchayati Raj Day celebrations in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa today where he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate projects worth around Rs 17,000 crore.

During the event, Prime Minister will address all the Gram Sabhas and Panchayati Raj Institutions across the country.

PM Modi will inaugurate an integrated eGramSwaraj and GeM portal for public procurement at the Panchayat level.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the objective of eGramSwaraj - Government eMarketplace (GeM) integration is to enable the Panchayats to procure their goods and services through GeM, leveraging the eGramSwaraj platform.

The PM will hand over around 35 lakh SVAMITVA Property Cards to beneficiaries. After this programme, around 1.25 crore property cards would have been distributed under SVAMITVA Scheme in the country, including those distributed.

Taking a step towards fulfilling the vision of achieving 'Housing for All', Prime Minister will participate in a programme marking the 'Griha Pravesh' of more than 4 lakh beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin.

He will further inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various railway projects worth around Rs 2300 crore. The projects that will be inaugurated include 100 per cent rail electrification in Madhya Pradesh, along with various doubling, gauge conversion and electrification projects.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the redevelopment of Gwalior station.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of projects worth about Rs 7,000 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

From Khajuraho, he will travel to Kochi, covering an aerial distance of about 1700 kilometres, to participate in the Yuvam Conclave."

"Next morning, the PM will travel from Kochi to Thiruvananthapuram, covering a distance of about 190 Km. Here, he will flag off Vande Bharat Express and also dedicate and lay the foundation stone of various projects. From here, he will travel to Silvassa via Surat, covering about 1570 kilometres. There, he will visit NAMO medical college and will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of various projects," the officials said.

Further, PM Modi will then travel to Daman for the inauguration of Devka seafront, post which he will go to Surat, covering about 110 kilometres.

"From Surat, he will travel back to Delhi, adding another 940 km to his travel schedule," they said.

The power-packed schedule will see the Prime Minister travelling a staggering aerial distance of around 5,300 kilometres. (ANI)

