New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka on June 20 and 21, 2022, the Prime Minister's Office informed on Sunday.

At around 12:30 PM on June 20, Prime Minister will visit the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru, where he will inaugurate the Centre for Brain Research (CBR) and will lay the foundation stone of Bagchi-Parthasarathy Multispeciality Hospital.

At around 1:45 PM, he will visit Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE), Bengaluru, where he will inaugurate the new campus of BASE University and unveil the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar. He will also dedicate to the Nation 150 'Technology Hubs' that have been developed by transforming Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in Karnataka.

Thereafter, at around 2:45 PM, Prime Minister will reach Kommaghatta in Bengaluru, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple rail and road infrastructure projects worth over Rs 27,000 crore

Then at around 5:30 PM, Prime Minister will attend a public function at Maharaja's College Ground, Mysuru where he will lay the foundation stone of the Coaching terminal at Naganahalli Railway Station and dedicate to the nation the 'Centre of Excellence for persons with communication disorders' at the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH). Thereafter, at around 7 PM, Prime Minister will visit Sri Suttur Math, Mysuru and at around 7:45 PM, he will be visiting Sri Chamundeshwari Temple, Mysuru.

At around 06:30 AM on June 21, Prime Minister will participate in a mass yoga demonstration at Mysore Palace ground, on the occasion of the 8th International Day of Yoga.

On the occasion of the 8th International Day of Yoga (IDY) on June 21, 2022, Prime Minister will participate along with thousands of participants in a Mass Yoga Demonstration at Mysore Palace ground, Mysuru. Integrating the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav with celebrations of the 8th IDY, Mass Yoga demonstrations will also be organised at 75 iconic locations across the country under the leadership of 75 Union Ministers, along with the Yoga Demonstration by the Prime Minister at Mysore. The Yoga demonstrations will also be held by various educational, social, political, cultural, religious, corporate and other civil society organisations and will be attended by crores of people across the country.

Prime Minister's Yoga programme at Mysuru is also part of the novel programme 'Guardian Yoga Ring' which is a collaborative exercise between 79 countries and United Nations organisations along with Indian Missions abroad to illustrate Yoga's unifying power that surpasses National boundaries. As the sun apparently moves from the east to the west across the world, the Mass Yoga Demonstrations in the participating countries, if seen from any one point on Earth, will seem to be happening one after the other, almost in tandem, thus underlining the concept of 'One Sun, One earth'. This innovative programme will be telecast live on DD India starting from 3 AM IST (telecast from Fiji) till 10 PM IST (telecast from San Francisco USA) on June 21, 2022. As part of the programme, Prime Minister's programme in Mysuru will be telecast live on DD India from 06:30 AM IST.

Since 2015, the International Day of Yoga (IDY) is celebrated worldwide on June 21, every year. The theme for this year's Yoga day is "Yoga for Humanity". The theme portrays how Yoga served humanity in alleviating suffering during COVID pandemic. (ANI)

