Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 27 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the ongoing preparations for Mahakumbh 2025 on Wednesday and announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Prayagraj on December 13 to inaugurate several development projects.

Addressing the media, the Chief Minister assured that all arrangements for the grand event would be completed a month ahead of schedule, by December 10.

Highlighting the rapid progress, CM Yogi stated that preparations are advancing on a war footing. Senior government and administrative officials have been conducting thorough reviews and inspections of the ongoing projects. Despite delays caused by an extended rainy season, he affirmed that the Mahakumbh, scheduled from January 13 to February 26, 2025, will be held with grandeur and splendour.

The Chief Minister expressed pride in the opportunity to receive Prime Minister Modi's guidance during the inauguration. He added that the central and state governments, along with all departments, are fully committed to ensuring the success of this monumental event.

CM Yogi announced that Mahakumbh 2025 will feature a significantly expanded fairground, covering an additional 800 hectares compared to the 2019 Kumbh. Reflecting on the success of past events, he noted that the previous Kumbh accommodated around 80,000 tents and 60,000 institutions. This year, the number of tents will be doubled to 1.8 lakh, ensuring greater capacity for pilgrims and organisations.

He also emphasised the importance of the event for devotees of Sanatan Dharma and followers of Indian traditions, who revere the Ganga and Prayagraj. Saints, as well as social and cultural organisations from across the nation, are expected to participate. Extensive infrastructure development is underway in both the Kumbh area and the city, with some projects set for completion by November 30 and others by December 10.

Prime Minister Modi's visit on December 13 will include performing the Maa Ganga aarti, inaugurating various development projects, and witnessing a presentation of the Digital Kumbh and other completed works aimed at enhancing the event's grandeur.

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude for the positive contributions towards the Mahakumbh preparations and called for continued support to present Prayagraj in a positive light to the nation and the world. He extended an invitation to devotees worldwide to experience this divine event. (ANI)

