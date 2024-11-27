Bareilly, November 27: A 22-year-old student allegedly committed suicide at his hostel room in a private university here even as the deceased's family members alleged that he was murdered, officials said on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Abhishek, a resident of Dibiyapur village in Auraiya district, who was a third-year BCA student at the Invertis University, police said. Moradabad Shocker: Man Stabbed to Death in Broad Daylight While Visiting Father’s Grave at Cemetery in Uttar Pradesh, 1 Arrested (Watch Video).

"The incident occurred on Tuesday night. Initial investigation suggests suicide by hanging. However, Abhishek's parents have claimed foul play, alleging that their son was murdered," Nitin Kumar, circle officer of the area, said. Forensic teams have documented the incident, and the body has been sent for post-mortem, he added. Agra Shocker: Man Drinks Mosquito Repellent After Breakup With Girlfriend, UP Police Save Him After He Streams Suicide Attempt on Instagram Live.

The police are currently investigating all aspects of the case to determine the exact cause of death, the officer said.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 080-46110007; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 8322252525.

