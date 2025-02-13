New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday attended the curtain raiser event for Global Investor Summit -2025 scheduled to be held in Bhopal on February 24 and 25.

Speaking with media before the event MP CM said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the summit.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Gifts French President Emmanuel Macron Chhattisgarh's 'Dokra' Artwork During Paris Visit, JD Vance's Sons Get Wooden Toy Set and Jigsaw Puzzle (See Pics).

"Madhya Pradesh will host the biennial Global Investors Summit in Bhopal on February 24-25. Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the summit and industrialists from across the world will participate in it. There is a lot of investment potential in Madhya Pradesh... Madhya Pradesh is a very peaceful state and we have all the resources. The government has also introduced policies to promote investment" Mohan Yadav said.

The curtain raiser event was organised at the Taj Mahal Hotel in New Delhi where CM Mohan Yadav discussed investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh, highlighting the state's industrial policies and the government's commitment.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Arrive in Snow-Laden Washington for His First In-Person Interaction With Donald Trump After He Took Charge as US President.

Addressing the event, Yadav appreciated PM Modi's efforts for India's economic growth.

"If India has become the fifth economy at the present time and is moving towards the third, then there is a truly one person behind this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, we should congratulate him," Yadav said.

Yadav noted the need to move forward with the investor to push the country forward

"If our investors do not move forward so from where will any country move forward, how long will we keep following others, we have to push India forward. It will be good for India only by enlarging the industry business system and how good this vision of him (PM Modi) is that we can never win by war. We can grow our business and move forward," Yadav said.

"We should be proud that we are a young country. it feels good to encourage startups, we have given this policy to all types of investment," Yadav added.

Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit will take place in Bhopal on February 24 and 25. The two-day program is being organised aiming to highlight the investment climate and industrial infrastructure of the state, offering numerous opportunities for potential collaborations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)