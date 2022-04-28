New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the Global Patidar Business Summit (GPBS), organized by Sardardham, on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that the summit is aimed at encouraging entrepreneurship and value creation among the youth.

"At 12 noon tomorrow, 29th April, will inaugurate the Global Patidar Business Summit via video conferencing. This Summit is being held in Surat and is aimed at encouraging entrepreneurship and value creation among the youth," he tweeted.

As per a press release of the Prime Minister's Office, the Sardardham is organizing GPBS under 'Mission 2026' to provide an impetus to the socio-economic development of the Patidar community.

The Summit is organized every two years. The first two Summits were held in Gandhinagar in 2018 and 2020, and the current Summit is now being held in Surat.

The main theme of GPBS 2022 is "Aatmanirbhar Community to Aatmanirbhar Gujarat and India".

As per the PMO, the Summit aims to bring together small, medium and large enterprises within the community; nurture and support new entrepreneurs and provide training and employment assistance to the educated youth.

The three-day Summit, being organized from April 29 to May 1, covers various aspects of government industrial policy, MSMEs, start-ups, and innovation among others. (ANI)

