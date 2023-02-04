New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): In yet another step towards 'Aatmanirbharta' in defence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Karnataka, will dedicate a Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)'s helicopter factory to the nation at Tumakuru on February 6 (Monday).

The facility of which the foundation stone was laid by PM Modi in 2016, is a dedicated new greenfield helicopter factory and it which will enhance the capacity and ecosystem to build helicopters, officials said.

Also Read | Karnataka: Student Found Dead in Hostel Under Mysterious Circumstances in Raichur, Parents Allege Sexual Harassment.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and senior officials of the Ministry of Defence will be present on the occasion.

The Greenfield Helicopter Factory, spread across 615 acres of land is Asia's largest helicopter manufacturing facility and will initially produce Light Utility Helicopters (LUH).

Also Read | Maharashtra By-Elections 2023: BJP Names Candidates for Two Pune Assembly Bypolls, Check Names Here.

LUH is an indigenously designed and developed 3-ton class, single-engine multipurpose utility helicopter with the unique feature of high manoeuvrability.

The factory will be expanded to manufacture other helicopters such as Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) and Indian Multirole Helicopter (IMRH) as well as for repair and overhaul of LCH, LUH, Civil ALH and IMRH in the future. The factory also has the potential for exporting the Civil LUHs in future.

This facility will enable India to meet its entire requirement of helicopters indigenously and will attain the distinction of enabling self-reliance in helicopter design, development and manufacture in India.

The factory will have a manufacturing set-up of Industry 4.0 standards.

Over the next 20 years, HAL is planning to produce more than 1000 helicopters in the class of 3-15 tonnes from Tumakuru. This will result in providing employment for around 6000 people in the region.

The Greenfield Helicopter Factory, spread across 615 acres of land, is planned with a vision to become a one-stop solution for all helicopter requirements of the country. It is India's largest helicopter manufacturing facility and will initially produce Light Utility Helicopters (LUHs).

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Tumakuru Industrial Township. Under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme, the development of the Industrial Township spread across 8484 acre in three phases in Tumakuru has been taken up as part of the Chennai Bengaluru Industrial Corridor.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stones of two Jal Jeevan Mission projects at Tiptur and Chikkanayakanahalli in Tumakuru. The Tiptur Multi-Village Drinking Water Supply Project will be built at a cost of over Rs 430 crores.

The Multi-village water supply scheme to 147 habitations of Chikkanayakanahlli taluk will be built at a cost of around Rs 115 crores. The projects will facilitate provision of clean drinking water for the people of the region.

Before this event at around 11.30 am, PM Modi will inaugurate India Energy Week 2023 at Bengaluru.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of Tumakuru Industrial Township. Under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme, the development of the Industrial Township spread across 8484 acres in three phases in Tumakuru has been taken up as part of the Chennai Bengaluru Industrial Corridor.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stones of two Jal Jeevan Mission projects at Tiptur and Chikkanayakanahalli in Tumakuru. The Tiptur Multi-Village Drinking Water Supply Project will be built at a cost of over Rs 430 crores. The Multi-village water supply scheme to 147 habitations of Chikkanayakanahlli taluk will be built at a cost of around Rs 115 crores. The projects will facilitate clean drinking water provision for the region's people. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)