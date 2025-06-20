Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stones for and inaugurate infrastructure projects worth Rs. 18,700 crore in Odisha on Friday during his visit to the State, said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's office.

"The Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi is visiting Odisha on completion of 11 years of the Central Government and 1 year of the State Government's dedicated service, good governance and welfare of the poor," said a post on the X handle of CMO Odisha.

"On this occasion, the Prime Minister ₹ will lay the foundation stone and auspiciously inaugurate infrastructure projects worth Rs. 18,700 crore and will also release the Odisha Vision 2036. 2047 booklet," it added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will start his two-day visit to three states from Friday. The tour will encompass development project inaugurations in Bihar and Odisha, along with leading a mass yoga session on the International Day of Yoga.

In Odisha, PM Modi will chair the State-level function at Bhubaneswar to commemorate the completion of one year of the Government of Odisha.

In line with his commitment to the holistic development of Odisha, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 18,600 crore. These projects will cover critical sectors including drinking water, irrigation, agricultural infrastructure, health infrastructure, rural roads and bridges, sections of national highways, and a new railway line, according to the release.

Marking a historic moment for the district's integration with the national railway network, the Prime Minister will flag off new train services extending rail connectivity to Boudh district for the first time.

In a major boost to clean energy and sustainable transport, the Prime Minister will flag off 100 electric buses under the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) system, supporting a modern, eco-friendly urban mobility network.

PM Modi will release the Odisha Vision Document. Anchored around the landmark years of 2036 (when Odisha completes 100 years as India's first linguistic State) and 2047 (when India celebrates 100 years of independence), the Vision will outline an ambitious and future-ready roadmap for inclusive growth, the release added.

As a tribute to the contribution of eminent Odias, Prime Minister Modi will launch the 'Baraputra Aitihya Gram Yojana' initiative. It aims to transform their birthplaces into living memorials through museums, interpretation centres, statues, libraries, and public spaces honouring Odisha's heritage while promoting cultural tourism.

Celebrating more than 16.50 lakh Lakhpati Didis as symbols of prosperity and self-reliance in the state, Prime Minister Modi will felicitate women achievers from across the State. (ANI)

