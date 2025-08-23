Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], August 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on August 25 and 26, 2025. During his visit, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of urban development projects worth Rs 2,548 crore in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar. This major initiative for Gujarat comes at a significant moment, as the state is proudly celebrating the Urban Development Year.

It also marks 20 years of the urban development journey that PM Modi initiated during his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat. Carrying forward this two-decade-long achievement, the Government of Gujarat continues its dedicated efforts to enhance Ease of Living for its citizens, the Chief Minister's office said in a press release.

Also Read | 'India's Forex Reserve at Record High, Credit Rating Improved to Stable in 2 Decades', Says PM Narendra Modi at the Economic Times World Leader Forum.

PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of urban development projects worth Rs 2,267 crore in Ahmedabad. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation is rehabilitating 1,449 slums in Sector-3 of Ramapir Tekra at a cost of over Rs 133 crore under the In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation component of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban). The project, to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister, includes facilities such as a common plot, anganwadi, health centre, solar rooftop system, and PNG gas connections.

Under the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority, clean drinking water is being provided through the Jal Jeevan Mission. In Daskroi taluka, a clear water pump with a capacity of 15 lakh litres and a water pumping station have been constructed at a cost of Rs 27 crore, along with a 23 km trunk main pipeline. The project, to be inaugurated by the prime minister, will provide clean drinking water to 10 villages in the AUDA area.

Also Read | Is TikTok Returning to India After 5 Years of Ban? Government Sources Clarify Amid Reports of Its Website Being Accessible.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stones for several works in Ahmedabad. These include the construction of a storm water drainage system for Shela, Manipur, Godhavi, Sanathal and Telav, along with its operation and maintenance for five years; the development of Law Garden and Mithakali Precinct with street furniture under Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation; new water distribution stations in Thaltej and Naranpura wards of the West Zone and in Chandkheda of the West Zone; and the reconstruction of the four-lane Asarwa Railway Over Bridge between Sabarmati and Ahmedabad stations.

The PM will also lay the foundation stone for a mini sports complex at Sarkhej ward in the South-West Zone. To be built on a municipal plot in South Bopal at a cost of about Rs 56.52 crore, the project will play a key role in shaping Ahmedabad as a sports hub. Additionally, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for converting the 24-metre and 30-metre roads into four-lane roads in TP Scheme Nos. 139/C, 141 and 144 at Kalana-Chharodi under the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority, at a cost of Rs 38.25 crore.

The Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA) will upgrade the four-lane main road into a six-lane road under the hybrid annuity mode in two phases, with controlled access as per expressway standards to ensure speed and safety. Alongside the six-lane main road, a 32 km four-lane service road and a 30 km three-lane service road will also be constructed. This project, with a total cost of Rs 1,624 crore, will modernise traffic capacity and infrastructure around Ahmedabad city. PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for this ambitious initiative.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of various urban development projects worth Rs 281 crore in Gandhinagar, including Rs 243 crore by the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) and Rs 38 crore by the Gandhinagar Urban Development Authority (GUDA). The projects under GMC, taken up at a cost of Rs 243 crore, will provide modern and well-maintained road facilities, improve sanitation and health standards, address flooding and waterlogging issues, and ensure an uninterrupted supply of clean drinking water for citizens.

Among these, the Prime Minister will inaugurate a newly constructed pipeline system from Charedi Headworks to four elevated storage tanks (ESRs) at Pethapur and Rakheja, developed at a cost of Rs 44 crore. This system will supply clean Narmada water to nearly 55,000 citizens, significantly improving health, sanitation, and overall quality of life. Under GUDA, two sewage treatment plants of 1.0 MLD capacity, one sewage treatment plant of 2.5 MLD capacity, four sewage pumping stations, and a village-level drainage network have been constructed at Dabhoda at a cost of Rs 38.14 crore. The Prime Minister will inaugurate this project, which will benefit about 17,000 people. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)