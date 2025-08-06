New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate MS Swaminathan Centenary International Conference on August 7 at ICAR PUSA in New Delhi.

After the inauguration, the Prime Minister will also address the gathering on the occasion.

The theme of the conference, "Evergreen Revolution, The Pathway to Biohappiness", reflects Prof. Swaminathan's lifelong dedication to ensuring food for all. The conference will provide an opportunity to scientists, policymakers, development professionals, and other stakeholders to discuss and deliberate on furthering the principles of 'Evergreen Revolution', the Prime Minister's Office said.

Key themes include sustainable management of biodiversity and natural resources; sustainable agriculture for food and nutrition security; strengthening climate resilience by adapting to climate change; utilizing appropriate technologies for sustainable and equitable livelihoods; and engaging youth, women and marginalized communities in developmental discourses.

To honour his legacy, the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) and The World Academy of Sciences (TWAS) will launch the M.S. Swaminathan Award for Food and Peace.

PM Modi will also give the first award to the recipient on the occasion. This international award will recognise individuals from developing countries who have made outstanding contributions to improving food security and advancing climate justice, equity, and peace for vulnerable and marginalised communities through scientific research, policy development, grassroots engagement, or local capacity building. (ANI)

