New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the two-day Science Conclave of the Science and Technology (S&T) ministers from all the States and Union Territories (UTs) at Science City in Ahmedabad on September 10.

Announcing this here today after a high-level official meeting, Union Minister f State (Independent Charge) Science and Technology Jitendra Singh said that the conference this time is being given a different format with a focus on new technologies relevant to each of the different states and UTs and their optimum application for "ease of living".

The meet will also help break silos between the Centre and the States, while strengthening Science Technology and Innovation (STI) ecosystem through greater synergy across the country, he said.

"Science and Technology Ministers of all 28 states, administrators of 8 UTs, key officials from states - Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries in-charge of S&T in the states and all Science Secretaries to Government of India and CEOs of over 100 Startups and industries are expected to take part in the two-day Science conclave," the minister said.

Singh informed that the two-day conclave will have a new dimension as several action-oriented decisions will be taken and all states and UTs will be asked to have individual STI policy on the lines of the National STI policy.

The Minister said in the true spirit of cooperative federalism, the Centre will assist states in formulating their State STI policies.

He said the Centre will also work jointly with States to address their Specific STI needs, challenges and gap areas and evolve solutions.

Singh said that there is a need for states to be proactive in aligning their policies towards the larger goal of strengthening Centre-State coordination and collaboration mechanism to strengthen STI ecosystem in the States by promoting R&D, innovation and entrepreneurship.

He said states must be able to explore solutions to their local problems through S&T interventions and promised all help by the Centre in exploring such solutions by connecting them to knowledge institutions and experts.

According to an official release, the Minister noted that some of the States and UTs have weak S&T base and institutional strength and therefore they must connect their institutions with central government R&D and academic institutions. (ANI)

