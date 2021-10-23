New Delhi, October 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to interact with the seven Indian manufacturers of the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, days after the country crossed a milestone of administering 100 crore vaccinations.

During the interaction, the PM will take stock of the experiences of the manufacturers as well as discuss various issues like furthering vaccine research. PM Narendra Modi Thanks Bill Gates for Appreciating Efforts of Indian Scientists, Health Workers As India Achieves 1 Billion COVID-19 Vaccination Milestone.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, with the administration of 68,48,417 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has surpassed the 100 Crore mark to reach 101.30 Crore (1,01,30,28,411) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

