Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday thanked Bill Gates after the billionaire philanthropist praised Indian scientists and health workers for achieving the 1 billion vaccine milestone. On Friday Gates Tweeted, "India has administered 1 billion vaccine doses, a testament to India’s innovation, ability to manufacture at scale, and the efforts of millions of health workers backed by CoWIN", And also Bill Gates on Friday congratulated Indian government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India's ongoing nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has been acknowledged as the world's largest and fastest vaccination program and the country is one of the very few to have produced its own vaccines.

Thank You @BillGates for your appreciation of the efforts of Indian scientists, health workers and innovators in achieving the 1 billion vaccine milestone. India remains a steadfast partner in global efforts towards fighting this pandemic. https://t.co/4TDLoaf3eR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 22, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)