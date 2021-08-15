New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the Indian para-athlete contingent for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on Tuesday via video-conferencing, his office said.

The Tokyo Paralympic Games are scheduled to be held between August 24 and September 5.

The Prime Minister's Office said 54 para-athletes from across nine sports disciplines will be heading to Tokyo to represent the nation.

This is India's biggest-ever contingent to the Paralympic Games, it said.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur will also be present during the interaction.

