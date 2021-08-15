Neeraj Chopra with Narinder Batra, and Anurag Thakur (Photo:Twitter/Office of Mr. Anurag Thakur)

New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Sunday felicitated the Tokyo Olympics medalists Neeraj Chopra, Mirabai Chanu, Ravi Dahiya, PV Sindhu, Lovlina Borgohain, Bajrang Punia and the Indian men's hockey team in Delhi.

The IOA chief Narinder Batra, Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, and MoS Sports Nisith Pramanik were present at the event.

"Let me first congratulate and thank all the medal winners who qualified, participated, and won the medals for India. A very big thank you to all of you. You have made India proud," Anurag Thakur said while addressing the athletes during the felicitation program.

Office of Anurag Thakur on Twitter wrote: "Union Minister @ianuragthakur felicitated Indian Olympic Medalists at a program organised by the Indian Olympic Association."

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) awarded Olympic champion, Neeraj Chopra, with a cash award of Rs 75 lakh. Meanwhile, wrestler Ravi Dahiya and weightlifter Mirabai Chanu received Rs 50 lakh each for their silver in Tokyo.

The bronze medallists shutter PV Sindhu, boxer Lovlina Borgohain, and wrestler Bajrang Punia received Rs 25 lakh. The bronze-medal winning men's hockey team got Rs 10 lakh for each member.

Earlier, the thirty-two Olympic winners, including javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, India's first-ever Gold Medallist in track and field, PV Sindhu, Mirabai Chanu along with two officials of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) attended the 75th Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort on Sunday. (ANI)

