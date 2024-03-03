New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation of state-owned power giant NTPC's various projects worth Rs 30,023 crore on Monday.

The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation of a series of NTPC projects on March 4, 2024, signalling a significant leap towards sustainable development and economic growth, an NTPC statement said.

Modi will dedicate Unit -2 (800 MW) of NTPC's Telangana Super Thermal Power Project (Stage-I) located in the Peddapalli district of Telangana.

With an investment of Rs 8,007 crore, this project utilises ultra-supercritical technology, ensuring optimal power generation efficiency while significantly reducing CO2 emissions.

The commissioning of this project will not only enhance the power supply in Telangana but also guarantee 24x7 availability of affordable and high-quality power nationwide.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister will also dedicate Unit-2 (660 MW) of North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project (3x600 MW), situated in Jharkhand.

With an investment of Rs 4,609 crore, the project proudly stands as India's first supercritical thermal power project, equipped with air-cooled condenser technology, substantially minimising water consumption.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation of the Singrauli Super Thermal Power Project, Stage-III (2X800 MW), developed in Sonebhadra, Uttar Pradesh, with a total investment of Rs 17,000 crore. The project will highlight India's strides towards environmental sustainability and technological innovation.

Additionally, he will dedicate a fly ash-based lightweight aggregate plant established at Sipat Super Thermal Power Station in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, with an investment of Rs 51 crore.

Using pelletising and sintering technology, the plant mixes fly ash with coal and additives to produce aggregates, thus promoting bulk fly ash utilisation, conserving natural resources and protecting the environment.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate the STP Water to the Green Hydrogen Plant established at NTPC NETRA Campus, Greater Noida, with an investment of Rs 10 crore. Green Hydrogen produced from STP water will help in lowering power consumption.

Further, Modi will lay the foundation stone of Flue gas CO2 to 4G Ethanol Plant located at Lara Super Thermal Power Station in Chhattisgarh. With an investment of Rs 294 crore, this innovative plant will draw CO2 from waste flue gas to synthesise 4G-Ethanol, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and advancing towards sustainable aviation fuel.

The foundation stone of seawater to green hydrogen plant will also be laid. Situated in NTPC Simhadri with an investment of Rs 30 crore, the project aims to produce Green Hydrogen from seawater, thereby saving energy.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the fly ash-based FALG Aggregate Plant established at Korba Super Thermal Power Station, Chhattisgarh. With an investment of Rs 22 crore, the project will demonstrate the conversion of fly ash into value-added building material – coarse aggregates, thus strengthening the commitment towards environmental protection.

These NTPC projects will not only harness India's power infrastructure but will also contribute significantly to job creation, community development and environmental conservation.

With a total investment of Rs 30,023 crore, these projects will symbolise a significant milestone in India's journey towards a greener and more sustainable future, it stated.

