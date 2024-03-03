Kaushambi, March 3: When a DJ speaker came in touch with an overhead high-tension wire, three people, including two brothers, were electrocuted in a village in Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh, according to authorities. The incident took place on Saturday night, March 2, during a marriage procession in Duhniapur village, which comes within the jurisdiction of Kaushambi police station, according to a TOI report.

According to an official familiar with the matter, the DJ speaker aboard a tram was being pushed when it unintentionally hit the high-tension wire. Man Electrocuted to Death in UP Video: Labourer Dies of Electric Shock While Working on Construction Site in Kanpur, Disturbing Visuals Surface.

The officer said that a worker named Satish (18) and two brothers, Ravi (20) and Rajesh (18), who were next to the speaker, were electrocuted. He also said that the bodies had been transferred for post-mortem examination. UP: 4-Year-Old Child Electrocuted on Busy Road in Varanasi, Onlookers Rescue Toddler With Wooden Stick (Watch Video).

Previously, in Kaushambi region, a 42-year-old man, while carrying a metal pipe, came into touch with an overhead high-tension wire and died from electrocution. Mahipal, who used to drill holes in the ground to install hand pumps, passed away after a metal pipe used for the drilling came into contact with an overhead high-tension wire, according to reports from PTI. The police said that the man passed away instantly. According to authorities, a post-mortem has been ordered for the body, and an investigation is being conducted.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 03, 2024 07:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).