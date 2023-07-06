New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Uttar Pradesh's Bikaner railway station on July 8.

To be developed at a cost of around Rs 450 Crores, the redevelopment work will involve renovation of all platforms while ensuring the preservation of the heritage status of the existing structure of the railway station, said an official statement.

PM Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Friday to lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 12,100 crore.

The PM will also flag off two Vande Bharat trains connecting Gorakhpur - Lucknow and Jodhpur - Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) and lay the foundation stone of the Gorakhpur Railway Station redevelopment.

The PM will also dedicate a four-lane widening of the Varanasi-Jaunpur section of NH-56 making travel from Varanasi to Lucknow easier and faster and lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Manikarnika and Harishchandra Ghats and distribute loans of PMSVANidhi, keys of PMAY Rural houses and Ayushman cards to the beneficiaries in UP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a tour of four states including Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, and Rajasthan from July 7 to 8, during which he will lay the foundation, and dedicate multiple projects worth Rs 50,000 crores, a press release from the Prime Minister's office said. (ANI)

