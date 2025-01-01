New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hand over a ceremonial 'Chadar' to Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju and BJP Minority Morcha President Jamal Siddiqui on Thursday at 6 PM. This 'Chadar' will be offered at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on the occasion of the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti.

PM Modi has been sending a 'Chadar' to the shrine annually to mark the occasion.

Since assuming office as Prime Minister, Modi has offered a 'Chadar' to Ajmer Sharif Dargah ten times. This will be the 11th time he has participated in this tradition. Last year, during the 812th Urs, the 'Chadar' was presented to the shrine by then Union Minister Smriti Irani and Jamal Siddiqui, along with a delegation representing the Muslim community, on behalf of the Prime Minister.

According to the BJP Minority Morcha's media in-charge, the 'Chadar' will be handed over by Kiren Rijiju and Jamal Siddiqui before being presented at the dargah. The program and related arrangements will proceed thereafter.

The chadar, which is laid over the shrine (mazar-e-akhdas) of Khwaja Gharib Nawaz , symbolizes devotion and respect. During urs festival offering a chadar is considered a powerful form of worship, seen as a means to receive blessings and fulfill vows.

The Ajmer Sharif Dargah is one of the most revered Sufi shrines in India. Every year, millions of devotees from all over the world gather here to celebrate the Urs festival, a significant event that commemorates the death anniversary of the Khwaja Moinuddin Hassan Chishty.

The 813th Urs of Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti commenced on December 28, 2024, and is observed with great reverence. The annual event attracts devotees from across the country and beyond, who come to pay their respects and seek blessings. (ANI)

