New Delhi, June 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on June 27 as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gears up for the upcoming assembly elections in five states.

According to party sources, 3000 representatives of the BJP will be deployed in the five election-bound states namely Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana. Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to Kick-Start Congress Poll Campaign From Jabalpur Today.

The selected 3000 leaders at the mandal level will receive the PM's winning mantra and will also have the opportunity to put questions to the Prime Minister after his address, the sources added. Bharatiya Janata Party General Secretary Tarun Chugh said that the process of selecting these workers has been quite complex. Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Attacks BJP Government in MP During Jabalpur Rally, Says '21 Jobs, 225 Scams' (Watch Video).

Tarun Chugh stated that all these workers will stay in Bhopal between June 26-28, where Prime Minister Modi will give them the mantra of strengthening the 'My Booth is the Strongest' program.

"BJP National President JP Nadda will also be present at this event. Immediately after PM Modi's mantra, all 3000 workers will depart for their respective designated states, where they will stay continuously for 10 days in their assigned areas. The process of selecting these workers has been quite complex", he added.

