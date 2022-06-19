New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said Yoga has become more important in the present era when non-communicable and lifestyle-related ailments are on the rise.

The Prime Minister urged the people to practice Yoga for good health and wellness. He has also shared a video on Yoga.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi shared his thoughts on Yoga along with sharing a video with different asanas.

"The importance of Yoga becomes even more in the present era when non-communicable and lifestyle-related ailments are on the rise, particularly among the youth. Practice Yoga for good health and wellness," PM Modi tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the International Yoga Day celebrations from the Mysuru Palace Grounds on June 21, according to Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. The event will also witness the participation of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

June 21 is observed as International Yoga Day, recognising the benefits of the ancient Indian practice of Yoga.

Nearly 15,000 yoga enthusiasts will perform yoga, and the event will be organized with the support of members of parliament, departments of the Government of Karnataka, ministers, revered yoga gurus and some other institutions, Sonowal said at a press conference.

The theme of celebration of the 8th edition of the International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2022 across the globe is 'Yoga for Humanity, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 'Mann ki Baat' address.

Focusing on Yoga for Humanity, special programmes have been designed this year for specially-abled people, the transgender population, women and children. Human values that are an integral part of yoga education in schools are also in focus.

Meanwhile, a total of 75 ministers of the Central Government will perform Yoga at 75 historical and cultural sites in the country.

"As many as 75 ministers have been designated to participate in the Yoga programs at 75 historical and cultural places to mark the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav that is being celebrated across the country," sources told ANI.

Home Minister Amit Shah will participate in Yoga programs at the famous Jyotirlinga Trimbakeshwar temple complex in Nashik, Maharashtra on Yoga Day, while Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will participate in a Yoga program in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu on Yoga Day. (ANI)

