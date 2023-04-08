Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 8 (ANI): Former Member of Legislative Council and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader N Ramchander Rao on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Telangana five times in 14 months but Chief Minister of the state K Chandrasekhar Rao received him not even once.

Talking to ANI, Rao said, "In the last 14 months PM visited the state five times and not even a single time CM received the PM as per the protocol."

"The CM of Telangana is not behaving according to the status and stature and not following the protocol of the state. CMs like Pinarayi Vijayan of Kerala and MK Stalin of Tamil Nadu are also politically and ideologically opposed. But they both have the humility to receive PM Modi as per the protocol though they are politically opposed to BJP", Rao added.

He said that the people of Telangana will teach KCR a lesson. "Earlier Rajiv Gandhi and NTR had bitter political differences, yet NT Rama Rao came to receive Rajiv Gandhi. That is the political culture a democracy requires. Today the behaviour of CM is deplorable, and condemnable and Telangana people are being insulted by CM KCR. The people in Telangana will teach him a lesson", he said.

Earlier in a veiled attack on Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao-led government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Telangana needs to be very careful of people who nurture dynastic rule, nepotism and corruption.

Prime Minister Modi said he was pained at the non-cooperation of state government in the Centre's projects.

Addressing a gathering at Parade Ground, Hyderabad, PM Modi said, "Serving people with utmost devotion is our primary goal. But I am very pained about one thing... It hurts a lot when the development and welfare measures by the central government do not fructify well due to hindrances posed by state governments. This has been happening in Telangana."

In the programme at Parade Ground, Hyderabad, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station and other infrastructure projects.

He said due to the lack of cooperation from the state government, many central projects were getting delayed and it is the people who are the ultimate sufferers.

He said the state government should not allow any hindrance to development projects.

"I appeal to the Telangana government to not allow any obstruction to development measures, not make the people of Telangana the victims, not to deprive the state of prosperity," he added.

Attacking the ruling BRS in Telangana without taking names, PM Modi said dynasty politics and corruption are not different. He said corruption flourishes where dynasty politics prevails.

Prime Minister Modi said, "In today's new India, it is our priority to fulfil the aspirations of the countrymen. But a handful of people are very agitated by these development works. People, who keep nurturing dynastic rule, nepotism and corruption, are irked by those who work honestly. They are not concerned with the interest of the country and society. Such people only like to see their families flourishing. Telangana needs to be very careful about such people."

He said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has been dedicated to fulfilling the dreams and aspirations of Telangana's people.

"In the last nine years, around 70 km of the Metro network has been laid in Hyderabad only," the PM said.

He said Telangana is reaping the benefits of the efforts being taken to modernise railways in the entire country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Hyderabad on Saturday. He was received by Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad. Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Bandi Sanjay was also at the airport.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao did not receive PM Modi at the airport. Instead, the CM deputed state minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav to welcome the Prime Minister at Begumpet airport in his absence.

The Telangana CM also skipped Prime Minister Modi's programme in the state on Saturday. Chief Minister KCR was invited following the protocol.

KCR's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has been at loggerheads with the BJP, which is trying to make political and electoral inroads into Telangana. Assembly election in the state is due this year.

KCR, on the other hand, is trying to expand his party to other states as part of its national ambitions.

Last year, KCR renamed his party - the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) - to Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), marking the first step toward becoming a national party to counter the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. He was also seen putting in efforts to unite the opposition parties for a united fight against BJP in next year's general elections. (ANI)

