Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday visited Command and Control Centre for School in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

At the location, the Prime Minister examined the exhibition at Vidya Samiksha Kendra in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Prior to this, he also paid flower tribute to Rishi Veda Vyas and lit the lamp.

Prime Minister is on a three-day visit to Gujarat till April 20.

On April 19, at around 9:40 AM, he will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects at Banas Dairy Sankul in Diyodar, Banaskantha. Subsequently, at around 3:30 PM, he will lay the foundation stone of the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar.

On April 20, at around 10:30 AM, Prime Minister will inaugurate the Global AYUSH Investment & Innovation Summit at Gandhinagar. Thereafter, at around 3:30 PM, he will attend the Adijati Maha Sammelan in Dahod and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects.

The Command and Control Centre for Schools in Gandhinagar collects over 500 crore data sets annually and analyzes them meaningfully using big data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, in order to enhance overall learning outcomes for students. The Centre helps track daily online attendance of teachers and students, undertake centralized summative and periodic assessments of learning outcome of students etc.

The official release by the Prime Minister's Office stated that the Command and Control Centre for Schools has been deemed a global best practice by the World Bank, which has also invited other countries to visit and learn about it. (ANI)

