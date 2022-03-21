New Delhi, March 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended greetings on the occasion of Parsi New Year-Navroz and wished for joy and health for all. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "We mark Navroz with a prayer that the coming year brings with it joy and outstanding health in everyone's lives. May all aspirations be fulfilled and may there be prosperity all around. Navroz Mubarak!"

Navroz or Nowruz is an Iranian and Persian New year, a day dedicated to the beginning of the spring and to promote peace, solidarity, and friendship among people and different communities. Happy Navroz 2022 Wishes & Nowruz Mubarak Images: WhatsApp Status Messages, Greetings, Facebook Quotes, SMS and Wallpapers For Family and Friends.

The day is dedicated to the beginning of spring and the renewal of nature. Navroz is celebrated on the first day of the first month of the calendar followed by Zoroastrians.

