Nowruz begins every year on March 20 or 21, in the spring new year. This year it will be observed on Monday, March 21. Nowruz means a new day and it celebrates the beginning of spring with the Persian New Year. It is one of humanity’s oldest holidays that can be traced 5000 years back to the Sumerian and Babylonian civilizations. As you celebrate the Persian New Year, Nowruz 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated images and wallpapers that you can download and send as a greeting for the day to all your near and dear ones. Google Celebrates Parsi New Year With a 'Spring' Doodle

Nowruz is celebrated by significant Parsi communities in Mumbai and Gujarat that follow Zoroastrianism. People meet and greet their relatives and family members on this day. They make traditional delicacies and gather around the table to celebrate the day together with their loved ones. Here are beautiful Images and HD wallpapers that you can download and send as greetings for the day to one and all. WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Messages & SMS to Celebrate Iranian New Year

The people of the Parsi community celebrate the day by visiting the Fire temples. They also visit the graves of their relatives and then celebrate the day with their families by preparing the traditional dishes. It is a big day for the Persian community. They send greetings to all their family, friends, and relatives to wish them Happy Nowruz. Here are beautiful Images and Wallpapers that you can download and send to all that you wish to greet on this day. Wishing everyone Happy Nowruz 2022!

