New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended birthday wishes to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on the occasion of his 68th birthday.

"Birthday wishes to Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari Ji, who is making notable contributions towards upgrading critical infrastructure in India. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Also Read | Panchkula Mass Suicide: 3 Children Among 7 Killed After Family Dies by Consuming Poison, Police Suspect Financial Issues.

Gadkari responded with gratitude, thanking the Prime Minister for his wishes.

"Hon'ble Narendra Bhai, heartfelt thanks for your warm wishes. Your steadfast leadership remains a constant source of inspiration as I continue to work with unwavering dedication towards India's growth and progress," Gadkari posted on X.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 27, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended his greetings to the senior BJP leader.

"Warm wishes to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shri @nitin_gadkariji on his birthday. Known for his innovative thinking and result-oriented approach, he has played a vital role in strengthening India's infrastructure and driving progress on the ground. Wishing him good health and continued success in his service to the nation," Rajnath Singh posted on X.

Nitin Gadkari was born on May 27, 1957, into a Maharashtrian family with agricultural roots in the orange city of Nagpur, according to the website nitingadkari.org.in. He imbibed and consistently practiced his mother's kind-hearted and philanthropic nature of helping the needy, even if it strained their modest resources.

By the mid-seventies, the optimism of the early years of Independence had been replaced by disillusionment. Disenchantment was growing among various sections of society. The imposition of the Emergency in 1975 only intensified the angst of a betrayed populace. The extent of excesses carried out by the government at the time shook Gadkari out of his comfort zone. As a student, he aggressively campaigned against the Emergency, said the website.

Gadkari became closely associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), and took to social work in a major way. He was particularly inspired by RSS founder K.B Hedgewar's ideals of humanity and nation-building.

Further, according to the website, the Emergency, in many ways, was a turning point in Gadkari's life. His active participation in politics began during those days and continues to this day. While remaining active in student politics, Gadkari completed his post-graduation in Commerce, studied Law, and obtained a Diploma in Business Management.

As a true practioner of Antyodaya with proven track record, Gadkari launched and promoted several projects for the welfare of landless labour, small and marginal farmers, tribals in left wing affected areas, in the field of education, healthcare, water conservation, agriculture, including opening of Ekal Vidyalayas, one teacher schools in the tribal districts of Vidarbha, and organised more than 1500 heart operations, transplant of artificial limbs for differently able people, sickal cell eradication programme, and encouraged tribal and rural handicrafts, bamboo craft, organic farming and bio-fuel, according to the website. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)